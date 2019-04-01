Letters: Please can the powers that be remove the telephone box?

Most days I pass the old Telephone Box at Ecclesall Terminus.

This box has been in existence for as long as I can remember (I am 81 years old!!) but I now think it should be removed altogether, it has been vandalised numerous times and is an eyesore, all the glass has been taken out and the wires from the receiver have been pulled out, of course no one ever sees this vandalism being done.

Please can the powers that be remove the box, I fear that it will never be repaired just to be vandalised again and most people now use mobile phones anyway.

Ruth Sayliss

Ecclesall Resident