Library joy for Sheffield school children 

Children at a Sheffield school are enjoying their new library thanks to an £8,000 donation from a housing company.

St Theresa’s School, just off Prince of Wales Road in Sheffield, received the donation from Simple Life, a leading builder of homes for the private rental sector (PRS) market.

Librarian Joanne Cupitt said: “The donation has been used to buy plenty of new books for all of the children, which is proving very popular.

“There is also a sensory roof, reading pods and a fantastic den and mezzanine area, which is being used creatively to replicate different parts of popular books.

“For example, at the moment it is taking the form of a magical castle.

“The money has also funded a barcode scanning and checking-in system which is used to track the books.”

Lulyana, one of the pupil librarians, said: ‘‘The library is my favourite place to be in school.”

Simple Life, alongside energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE, is building 163 private rental homes on the nearby Prince’s Gardens site, which will be available to rent from next month.

The donation is part of the company’s promise to support the local communities in which it develops new homes.

Victoria Hurcomb from Simple Life said: “As part of the library opening event, we were delighted to be asked to attend a school dinner, sitting on a VIP table with the librarians and pupils who recently won a reading competition.

“The children clearly love the library and have got really involved, with a number of the children having taken on the responsibility of the library, helping other children to find books they might like, as well as checking books in and out.

“Projects like this are what Simple Life’s monetary donations are all about; building strong and happy communities