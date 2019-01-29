Life starts at retirement age for inspirational 92-year-old Graham

For Graham Bell, his retirement years have been some of the busiest of his life.

In the years since finishing his job as a steelworker, the Sheffield man has dedicated his time to raising funds for a number of local charities across the city. In 2005 he received an MBE for his charity work, and was presented with the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest military distinction, in 2017, shortly after gaining a degree in French from Sheffield University, aged 90.

Today, aged 92, Graham is still showing no signs of slowing down. Most recently he completed a Fire and Glass walk for two of his favourite charities: Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind and CLIC Sargent.

Lifetime Blades support Graham walked barefoot over 20 feet of red hot embers smoldering at over 1,200℉, and then walked over broken glass at the charity event.

Claire, one of the fundraisers at SRSB - which provides opportunity, support, friendship and services to blind and partially-sighted people in Sheffield, helping them to achieve whatever they wish to do and whatever they aspire to be – said: “Graham is relentless in his charity work, and we are lucky that he has been a supporter of SRSB for over 15 years.

“He has volunteered in the office, as a guide in the visually impaired walking group and at many

fundraising events. He has also done several runs, completing the Sheffield 10K. At 92 years old he has challenged himself to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with this latest charity event. What an amazing achievement!

He is an inspiration to us all at SRSB.”

Josanne Richardson, fundraising engagement manger for CLIC Sargent – the UK's leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families, fighting tirelessly to stop cancer destroying young lives – added: Graham is a wonderful supporter and volunteer for CLIC Sargent.

“He’s been vital in raising our profile across South Yorkshire recently, by placing collection tins in local shops. We support hundreds of families each year across the Sheffield hospitals and it’s fantastic to have such dedicated long-term community fundraising support from Graham.

“He’s marvellous.”

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GrahamBell22