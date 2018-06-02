'Lifted man hole cover' flood warning to thousands heading to beer festival near Sheffield

A flood warning has been issued to thousands of revellers heading to a popular beer festival near Sheffield.

There are reports that the downpour has caused a manhole cover to lift in Ravencar Road, Eckington.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Armed police block Sheffield road

With more rain forecast, police have issued a warning to people attending the 3 Valleys Festival in and around Dronfield today.

Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Great Start to the 3 Valleys Festival. Localised flooding may cause disruption.

"Please take extra care on your way."

READ MORE: Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain, which is valid until 8pm today with thunderstorms and large hail also possible.

It said: "Another day with the possibility that thundery weather could cause impacts due to flooding, lightning or possible large hail.

"Many parts will be wet and cloudy but only a few seem likely to see the heaviest downpours."

READ MORE: Sheffield pub landlord who was 'loved to bits' is honoured at memorial festival

Showers are expected to ease from around 8pm, giving way to a humid night, with temperatures expected to remain at around 16°C.