Listings: Health & Fitness

December 7 - December 14 2017

Help and support for family and friends of Alcoholics: Each Wednesday 7.15 pm Taplin Road Baptist Church, Hillsborough. For other local meetings confidential helpline 020 7403 0888 or www.al-anonuk.org.uk

Odd Sock Dance: Adult Beginner Disco Dancing classes 12pm Wed U-Mix Centre Dance Studio £5 per person/per week www.oddsockdancesheffield.co.uk contact Melanie at oddsockdance@gmail.com

Odd Sock Dance Creative Movement classes coming soon: Wednesdays 1pm - 2pm £5 p/h p/p. www.oddsockdancesheffield.co.uk oddsockdance@gmail.com Email for more info and to register interest.

Ashtanga Yoga: courses at Sheffield Buddhist Centre, Howard Road, Walkley. Mon eves: General (6-7.10pm), £80 (£70) for 12-week course. Thurs eves: Beginners (7.25-8.25pm), Intermediate (8.25-9.45pm), £80 (£70) for 12-week course. £145 (£125) for any 2 courses. www.sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org info@sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org 0114 2349994.

Hatha Yoga: courses at Sheffield Buddhist Centre, Howard Road, Walkley. Mon mornings: Beginners and Improvers (9.30-10.40am), Thurs mornings: Improvers (9.30-10.30am) £75 (£65) for 11-week course, £135 (£115) for both courses. www.sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org info@sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org 0114 2349994.

Tai Chi: course at Sheffield Buddhist Centre, Howard Road, Walkley. 6-7.15pm, £72 (£60) for 12-week course (no class 26 Oct). www.sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org info@sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org 0114 2349994.

Scottish Country Dancing in Dronfield: Scottish Country Dancing takes place all over the world, America, Canada, Germany, and even as far away as Japan. However your local branch meets on Monday evenings 7.30-9.30pm until May at the Peel Centre, Dronfield, S18 1PY. No partner, or special clothes or footwear is needed. Complete beginners are very welcome and will quickly learn to dance reels, jigs and strathspeys under expert and patient guidance. There is much fun and laughter in this friendly group. If you fancy a go but are not sure whether it is right for you, come along- the first 2 sessions are free. For more information please contact Jan 01246 419490 or Mavis 01246 411552.

PARKINSON’S UK: SHEFFIELD organises activities to help people with Parkinson’s and their families keep fit and well. That means ‘Get active, stay active’. We do this through tailored exercise classes run in venues across Sheffield, with a focus on flexibility, balance and strength. We also socialise, learn and participate in creative activities. We have a voice group and a carers’ group and hold monthly branch meetings at the Quaker Meeting House near the Cathedral. Please feel free to join us. For information about support in Sheffield ring Val Heap on 0114 262 0468, for exercise call Bhanu Ramaswamy on 0114 255 2522. Our website can be found at www.parkinsons.org.uk/sheffield.

NEW Learn to Ride sessions for Cycleboost: WEDNESDAY: Sharrow 5-7 pm. SATURDAY: Learn to ride in S10 3DF 9 - 12:00pm Bikes are provided free of charge. All sessions are FREE. Booking essential - choose your time slot. Email admin@pedalready.co.uk or tel: 0114 2412775.

CYCLEBOOST COURSES: Want to improve your cycling confidence or learn to ride a bike? MONDAY, Learn to ride and cycle confidence, HIgh Hazels Park, Darnall , Women only 10-12 noon; Westfield Sports Centre 3-6pm; TUESDAY, Cycle confidence, Endcliffe Park 10-12.30pm, 6 week courses ; Indoor L2R in S10 3DF 5-8pm; WEDNESDAY Learn to ride, Sharrow School 5-7pm (starts 26th April); THURSDAY - Learn to ride and cycle confidence, High Green (INDOORS) 9.15-11.15am : Hillsborough Park, 10 -12.30pm; FRIDAY, Learn to ride, Abbeyfield Park, 9-10.30am; SATURDAY: Cycle confidence, Endcliffe Park, 10-12.30pm, 6 week courses. Learn to ride in S10 3DF 9 - 12:00pm. Sandall Park, Doncaster, 10-12pm ; Woodfield Park, Doncaster, 1-3pm; SUNDAY, Learn to ride, the Northern General Hospital, 9.30-12.30pm; Learn to ride and cycle confidence, Clifton Park, Rotherham 10.30-1.30pm (currently need own bike); ROAD CONFIDENCE if you are interested in any of the following courses please contact the Pedal Ready office - two week courses start soon. Road confidence 1, basic skills to improve safety, Sharrow Saturday 10-1pm; Road confidence 2 Further skills Sharrow Saturday 10-1pm; Road confidence 3 - City Centre - Advanced hazard reduction and commuter skills in Sheffield City Centre two week course. Bikes are provided at all learn to ride and cycle confidence courses free of charge. All courses are FREE. Booking essential for all sessions. email admin@pedalready.co.uk or tel: 0114 2412775. See www.pedalready.co.uk

Tai Chi course: at Sheffield Buddhist Centre, Howard Road, Walkley. 6-7.15pm, £72 (£60) for 12 week course. www.sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org info@sheffieldbuddhistcentre.org 0114 2349994.

The Fitness League has arrived in Sheffield: Our low-impact classes will help you tone, stretch, strengthen and mobilse. All ages, shapes and sizes are welcome. Dore & Totley United Reform Church Hall, Totley Brook Road, Mondays 1.45pm - 2.45pm and Tuesdays 10am - 11am. T: 07927 420726. Email: FitLeagueAli@gmail.com

Zumba Toning classes: Every Monday evening 7.15pm - 8pm £4 per session - a great way to exercise to your favourite Zumba and pop tunes but with Zumba Toning sticks that give you an all over body workout - we also do Zumba toning on a Wednesday morning at 9.45am and Zumba Monday 9.45 and Thursday at 6pm. The Venue, 650 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1DY.

MUM Fit sessions: every Monday come along and exercise with your baby, toddler or pre school child, they can sit, play or join in £6 per session 11am - noon. The Venue, 650 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1DY.

POP Pilates: Every Monday 6pm -7pm £5 per session Pilates class with Kayla to music. The Venue, 650 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1DY.

Clubbercise: this is so much fun, an easy to follow dance workout in the dark with glowsticks and disco lights! to club anthems from the 90’s to today’s hits - Just like being at a club. Contact Carron on 07930216777 or Jean on 07725514468. £4 per class - glow sticks to hire £1 per session or buy your own. The Venue, 650 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1DY.

Burlesque Chair Dance: Burlesque classes are a brand new craze gripping the nation and offer the best Burlesque Chair Dance™ fitness classes in the UK. Run by qualified Burlesque Chair Dance Instructors, they are a fun and sexy way to shed the pounds whilst finding and unleashing your inner goddess.We welcome ladies of all ages, shapes and sizes and we are very beginner friendly too! Over 16’s only please, 15 if accompanied by an adult. The Venue, 650 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1DY.

Shirebrook Wood Run: is a training session aimed at improving techniques for those who participate. It is sociable, fun with structured activities followed by tea/coffee/cakes/biscuits in The Alan Bailey Visitors Centre, Stone Lane, Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, Woodhouse. The event, suitable and adaptable for all abilities and supported by Accelerate UK, Inov-8.com and Activity Sheffield, starts in the Stone Lane Car Park, Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve each Wednesday at 09.45 led by qualified coaches Alasdair Menmuir and Laura Inglis from Accelerate Performance Centre at Accelerate UK. For info. on signing on Search Runtogether-Wood Run Shirebrook or Tel. Stuart Hale 0114 2422569 or email

alasdair.menmuir@accelerateuk.com

Listings for Paces Campus: Monday, Citizens Advice, 9.30am -11.30am. Gymnastics Club, 4.00pm – 6.30pm ages 4+. Fat Loss Boot Camp, 6.45pm – 7.45pm Adults £5.00. Tuesday, Gymnastics Club, 4pm – 8pm ages 4+, 8pm – 9.15pm ages 12+. Wednesday, Relax & Chat, 10am – 12 pm Free starts 25.01.17. Monthly Adult Social, Evening at Inspire, 6pm – 8pm £9 with support/carers free. Reading Group, 2pm – 3pm Free 1st Wednesday of every month. Gymnastic Club, 4pm – 9.15pm ages 5 +. 8pm – 9.15pm ages 12+. Weight Watchers, 6.30pm. Thursday, Indoor Bike Riding, 9.20am – 10.50am Free. must be booked in advance 0114 2412775 or 07527076352. Fitness and Fun, 11am – 1pm Adults £3.00. Aerobics, 6.15pm – 7.15pm. Friday, Adult Sensory Art, 11am – 1pm £9 with support worker/carers free. Sessions at Inspire. Gymnastic Club, 4pm – 6.45pm Ages 4 +. Saturday, Gymnastics Club, 10am – 11.15am Beginners, 11.30 – 12.45pm, 1pm – 3pm Squad Training. Pack Horse Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HY. Tel: 0114 284 4444. www.pacescampus.co.uk

Come and try out traditional dancing: with our women’s dance team. Our dances use a variety of steps and styles. It is energetic but above all we have fun in our weekly practices. For more information please visit our website www.lizziedripping.org.uk

Scottish Country Dancing: run by the Sheffield Branch of Royal Scottish Dance Society. Classes are on a Monday, 7.30pm until 9.45pm at Silverdale School, Bents Drive. £3 per evening. Phone Norma on 0114 2366723 or Kate on 0114 2854181.

Scottish country dancing: Friendly, relaxed classes held by Sheffield Caledonian Society, on Tuesdays 7.30pm at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses S7 2HB. All welcome including beginners and more experienced dancers, no partner necessary, just come along and join in this fun workout for mind and body, £3.50 including refreshments. More information tel 0114 2360917.

Walking Football: Richmond Park on Thursday Mornings - New participants welcome. Please meet at The Pavilion at The Hastilar Rd Sth. entrance S13 8LF for 10am start. Buses 7, 25, 40. Refreshments available. For info 07930 370729. www.forp.me

Yoga: every Thursday with Danielle Ball – 7.15pm - 8.15pm £6 per session Danielle runs Yoga for the mind, body & soul every Thursday at The Venue, Stocksbridge at 7.15pm - 8.15pm - for peace of mind, a balanced body and sanity in a hectic world - all abilities welcome for more information call Danielle on 07486372020 or The Venue on 0114 2838692.

NEW Learn to Ride sessions: MONDAY: Westfield Sports Centre 3-6pm; TUESDAY: Indoor L2R in S10 3DF 5-8pm. WEDNESDAY: Sharrow 5-7pm. Bikes are provided free of charge. All sessions are FREE. Booking essential - choose your time slot. Email admin@pedalready.co.uk or tel: 0114 2412775.

Hallam Barbell Olympic Weightlifting and Strength Training Club: Regular intro and improvers courses as well as club training sessions on Wednesday evening 6-9pm and on Sundays 3-5pm. Check our Facebook account for details or call Dave on 07734842452.

Free table tennis sessions: will be held for enthusiasts over the age of 50, of ANY ability at the Ponds Forge sports centre. Beginners and novices are welcome to attend the first of FIVE free sessions held from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, and overseen by a UKCC licensed table tennis coach. Any over 50’s league players will also be welcome. This initiative is produced and supported by Age UK, Table Tennis England and Sheffield International Venues.

Regular Groups/Activities: Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG. Mondays: Healthy & Active (over 50’s), 1.30-3pm, Drop-in, £1. Blue Sky Singing, (Appleyard Rm), 1.30-2.30pm, Terry purelandsheffield@outlook.c​om​. Belly Dancing (Appleyard Rm), 7.30-8.30pm, Konny 07971 836910. Stained Glass, 8-9.30pm, Natasha Sorrell 07726963827. Tuesdays: Stained Glass, 10.30am-12.30, Natasha Sorrell 07726963827. Hula Hooping, 6-7pm, helenaifill@hotmail.com. Community Snooker, 8-10pm, Rick 07768341122, snooker@firstreet.org.uk. Wednesdays: Parent & Toddler Group, 9.30-11.30am, 0114 2333432. Noodle Street Dance, 3.45-4.30pm, Nikki 07984 461711. Yoga, Tea & Cake (Appleyard Rm), 6.30-8pm, Hilary 07776 167975. Community Snooker, 8-10pm, Rick 07768341122 snooker@firstreet.org.uk. Stained Glass, 7.30-9.30pm, Natasha Sorrell 07726963827. Thursdays: Zumba, 10-11am, Leyla Mohamed 07903 505574. Taekwondo, 7-9pm, Ian Murphy 07919826522. Community Snooker, 8-10pm, Rick 07768341122 snooker@firstreet.org.uk. Fridays: Rocking Horse (pre-school) Music, 9am-1.00pm, Denise Lawrenson 0114 2676418. Saturdays: Helen Taylor School Of Dance, 10-11.30am, Helen Taylor 07794 147315. Sundays: Japanese Children’s Social Group, 11am-1.30pm, Yuki Cockerell 0114 2962352. Note: Snooker also open at other times, Rick 07768341122 snooker@firstreet.org.ukrop-in, £1.

Gentle exercise class for arthritis sufferers: Do you struggle with balance? Do you drop when sitting down and struggle to stand up? If so then come and join the arthritis exercise class 2.15 Tuesdays at Quaker Meeting House, St James St. S1. All exercises are done in standing and sitting. Book now and reduce your risk of falls and strengthen your muscles and increase your daily function. Email Sue on sue@focusandmove.co.uk or ring 07877307930.

Pregnancy Exercise classes: Mondays 7pm, Saturdays 9am at Ecclesall Parish Hall, Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, S11. Come and join the friendly pregnancy exercise class. Work on Posture, abdominal control and pelvic floor muscles whilst staying active. Can join at any stage, work at your level and meet other mums-to-be. Find out how what exercises will help you on a daily basis stay looser and flexible,keeping those pregnancy aches and pains away. For further information email Sue on sue@focusandmove.co.uk or ring 07877307930.

Postnatal Exercise Recovery and Restore Classes: Fridays 1pm Holmhurst Methodist Church, Holmhurst Road, Woodseats,Sheffield, S8. Worried about your pelvic floor, abs separated or just a jelly belly, sore shoulders and back. Come and join the friendly Postnatal Recovery Class, find out what YOU can do for your body. Meet other new mums and start gentle exercise. Book now by emailing Sue on sue@focusandmove.co.uk or ring 07877307930.

Postnatal Buggy Intense Fat Burn Class: Fridays 2pm, Holmhurst Methodist Church, Holmhurst Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8. Postnatal mums, come and join this fat burning intense class to start getting your core working, pelvic floor friendly, work at your level. Get moving, workout, bring your baby, look after YOUR body. Book now by emailing Sue on sue@focusandmove.co.uk or ring 07877307930.

Adult Beginner Disco Dancing with Odd Sock Dance: Tuesday evenings at U-Mix Centre Dance studio, Asline Road, S3. 7pm - 8pm £5 pp/pw. Please see website www.oddsockdance.moonfruit.com for full details. Contact Melanie at email: oddsockdance@yahoo.co.uk to book your place.

Table Tennis: every Tuesday evening 8pm to 9.30pm. Scout Hall, Welby Place, Norton Lees, S8 9DA. Most mixed members 40+. All abilities welcome. £2 per session. Contact Paul/Debbie 0114 2551475.

Basketball participation programme: Sheffield Sharks Clubs. £3 per club. Shirecliffe Sharks, Parkwood Academy, Longley, Avenue West, Sheffield, S5 8UF. Monday; 3:15-4:30pm. Mixed sessions for aged 13-14 year olds. Monday; 4:30-6:00pm. Mixed sessions for aged 14-18 year olds. Monday; 6:00-7:30pm. Sessions for adult men. Wednesday’s; 6:00-7:00pm. Session for all women aged 14+. Stocksbridge Sharks. Stocksbridge High School, Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1FD. Monday; 3:15-4:30pm. Mixed sessions for aged 13-14 year olds. Monday; 4:30-6:00pm. Mixed sessions for aged 14-18 year olds. Monday; 6:30-7:30pm. Session for all women aged 14+. Monday; 8:00-9:30pm. Sessions for adult men. Sheffield City Sharks. Sheffield Hallam University City Campus Sports Hall, Pond Street, Sheffield. Saturday. 11am-1pm. Mixed sessions for over 14s (beginners level). Monday; 1-3pm. Mixed sessions for over 14s (Developing Players level). This is a year-round delivery programme, except for bank holidays. Please contact the Sharks prior to attending your first session. For further information, contact Joel Mills at the Sheffield Sharks on (0114) 257 3180 or email joel.mills@thesheffieldsharks.com

Yoga at the Reach: day and night classes - Easily accessible on Ecclesall Road by Co-op. Wide variety of classes including hatha/ashtanga/restorative/pregnancy/baby/ladies only and men’s only yoga. Book at www.yogaatthereach.com/buynow or call 07739490143.

Yoga for Blokes: Worried about being the inflexible man at the back of the class? Not quite as bendy as you were, bad back, creaky knees, can’t touch your toes, need to de-stress? No problem check out our Yoga for Blokes class (Mon) at 6pm. No experience needed and first class free with special offer for 1st month’s classes available at your first class. Get fitter, more honed ‘n’ toned, manage your aches and pains and feel more chilled. What more could you ask for? To book on email nicola@yogaatthereach.com or call 07739490143.

Pregnancy Yoga: NEW CLASS. Thursday’s from 10:30-12:00 at Yoga at the Reach on Ecclesall Road (by Co-op). No experience needed, book for classes now, on line at www.yogaatthereach.com/buynow or call 07739490143

FREE ADULT BIKE RIDING EVERY THURSDAY: 9.15am-11.15am at Paces Campus, Pack Horse Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HY. Bikes provided. To book contact the Inmotion! Team, email: travel@inmotion.co.uk, tel 01709 515151 or 0114 2412775.

Group Sessions at the ShipShape Centre: Games Club Mondays 12noon – 1.30pm Free, drop-in. Eating on a Budget Mondays 1:30 – 2:30pm Free, Pre-book. Matty’s Coffee Morning Tuesdays 10 – 12noon, free tea & coffee, complemented with hot toast or porridge, free, drop in. Exercise Class for women Tuesdays 11.30am – 12.30pm with Activity Sheffield Drop-in; Free. Open Days for Women All Wednesdays 10am – 1:30pm followed by Come Pamper Yourself 1.30 – 3pm. (Includes health & wellbeing check, 1-to-1 health trainer support, diabetes/ health support, relaxation exercises, massage and henna, plus sewing, knitting, etc.) Free; drop-in. Women only. ‘Men at Work’ Social Café, family breakdown support for men on Wednesdays 2 – 4pm; Contact Ben (07969835980) or ShipShape for details, Free; drop-in. Women’s Yoga Class Thursdays 10 – 11am for beginners, Thursdays 11.15am – 12.30pm for improvers. £1 per session. Health and wellbeing checks Thursday mornings 10am – 12noon Drop-in; Free. The Stables, Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, S11 8AE. Tel: 0114 2500222.

Gyaltsabje Kadampa Buddhist Centre: Tuesday, Good Morning Meditation, 10:00am - 11:00am, £3.50. Wednesday and Friday mornings, Lunchtime Meditation, 12:30pm- 1:00pm, £2.50. Wednesday evenings, Meditation for modern living, 7:30pm-9pm, £5. Thursday, Simply meditate, 12:00-13:00pm, £3.50. Sunday twice a month, Kids Meditation Club, 11:00- 12:00pm, £3. Sunday twice a month, Prayers for World Peace, 11:00- 12:00. Free of charge. 685-691 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TG. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

LGBT Ballroom & Latin Classes: Mondays 7pm. Croft House Settlement, Garden St, Sheffield, S1 4BJ. Contact Stuart Barrett, 07795517876, Stuartbarrettdance@yahoo.co.uk

Balboa Swing Dance Classes: Fun, stylish partner dancing from the 40’s. Thursdays, Beginners 8pm, Intermediates 9pm, plus social dancing. We cover the basics every week and we’re friendly and welcoming. No partner required. £5 one class, £6 two classes. 60-68 Trippet Lane,S1 4EL. (0114 2668101 http://www.bellabalboa.co.uk)

HEALTHY & ACTIVE: Over 50’s Exercise Group, No need to book – just drop in. Mondays 1.30 - 3pm​. £1 per session. ​ Run and delivered by Activity Sheffield.

Christine delivers Zumba® fitness at: Dore and Totley United Reformed Church on Monday mornings from 10am to 11am. Please contact us before attending your first Zumba® session with us to ensure that the session is running. Contact: Christine on 0788 9797 827 or Ivan on 0779 3403 969 or email at: allmove@live.co.uk. For more information about All MoVe please go to: www.allmove.wordpress.com

Joint Zumba® fitness session with Christine and Ivan. Dore and Totley United Reformed Church on Thursday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Please contact us before attending your first Zumba® session with us to ensure that the session is running.

Monica from Zag Yoga: Friday nights at 18:00 - 19:15. www.yogaatthereach.com

SUNDAY EVENING MEDITATION: Sheffield Brahma Kumaris. An hour of meditation, with periods of silence and music. No commentaries or tuition are provided as this is mainly for regular meditators, however we welcome newcomers and request that you book in advance for an introduction to meditation at 6pm. Please phone 0114 2306781 or visit www.brahmakumaris.org/uk/sheffield

Easy Dance: Modern Jive: The night includes 2 Dance Classes & Freestyle Social Dancing. Every Monday, 7.30 till 10.30pm. Woodseats WMC.The Dale. Woodseats. Sheffield. S8 0PS. Beginners Class 8pm. Only £3.

NEW DANCE NIGHT: Chesterfield, every Sunday, £3. Easy Dance - Modern Jive Every Sunday-Only £3 For the whole evening includes 2 Dance Classes & Freestyle Social Dancing. Every Sunday - 7.30 till 10.30pm. Licensed Bar. Excellent Dance Floor. Club Chesterfield. Chester Street. (off Ashgate Rd) Chesterfield. S40 1DL. Beginners Class 8pm

Baby Yoga: classes run Tuesday, 11-12.30. Contact Nicola 07739490143.

Odd Sock Dance: weekly daytime Adult Disco Dancing Classes, U-Mix Centre Dance Studio, Asline Rd, Sheffield S3, £5 per class. See website for details, and to register interest www.oddsockdance.moonfruit.com, or email:oddsockdance@hotmail.co.uk or tel Melanie on: 07746139113 for details.

Play Bowls: snooker and Disc Golf, show off your skills, socialise and more importantly have fun. Go at your own pace, suitable for all abilities. Over 50’s Sports & Social Club at Paces Campus, Packhorse Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HY. Every Monday 10.30am – 12.30pm Only £2 per session or £4 including a sandwich or Panini from our café. First Session free!

Chair Yoga: fun taster session of small and friendly yoga class for everyone with Helena Turner Carpenter Room, Central Library, Surrey Street, Tuesday 11am-noon, suitable for wheelchair users (free, but places must be booked in advance, 2734727, email centrallending.library@sheffield.gov.uk).

Rounders: adults play rounders too; age 16+, male and female. All levels of experience. Training provided beforehand. Low cost (approx. £3 per week). Teams or individuals required

(www.symixedrounders.co.uk for details).

Yoga for Healthy Lower Backs Programme: course based on scientific research and specially designed for people with chronic/recurring non-specific low back pain, led by Helen Clay, who has taught Iyengar yoga for 25 years and studied yoga in the UK, India and Hungary. 70 Southgrove Road (information and booking, 2680458 / 07881 385208, email: hclay480@gmail.com).

Daytime and Evening Yoga: Gentle movements, breathing techniques and relaxation for health and well being. Also Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility (Helena, sheffieldyogaforyou.co.uk /gingerearth@msn.com, 2209547).

Ashtanga Yoga: beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar on Sharrow Vale Road. Classes Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays daytimes and evenings (www.yoga-sheffield.com, email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com, Nicola 07739490143).

Sheffield School of Pilates: pilates carefully taught at all levels. Builds core strength, improves flexibility and promotes well-being of mind and body, Millhouses area (2364006).

Tai Chi Wu Style: for health, strength and well being, beginners classes, Kingfield Hall, Brincliffe Crescent (off Psalter Lane), Mondays and Thursdays, 7pm.-8.30pm, Tuesdays, 6.15pm -7.15pm and 7.15pm - 8.45pm; St Marks Church, Broomhilll, Mondays, 12.45pm - 2pm; Dore Church Hall, Townhead Road, Dore, Thursdays, 2pm-3pm, Frecheville Methodist Church, Church Dale Road, Wednesdays, 10am-11am (2351188, e-mail: drs.barrow@virgin.net, www.wutaichi.co.uk).

Keep Fit and Have Fun: aimed at women who may not have exercised for a while, friendly women-only class welcomes new members, Nether Edge Primary School, Glen Road, Mondays, 9am-10am or Heeley Institute, Hartley Street, 10.30am-11.30am (£1, book on 2500613 or email liz.b@heeleydevtrust.com).

Yoga Fitness: women only class of gentle stretching, relaxation and ‘me-time’, Heeley Institute, Hartley Street,Tuesdays, 9.45am -10.45am at The Heeley Institute, Hartley Street (£1, book on 2500613 or email liz.b@heeleydevtrust.com).

Reiki Healing Centre: Beginners Reiki 1, learn to help yourself and others, Millhouses (Sue Calvert 2368559).

Nornaseid (Norse Witchcraft): come and establish your gald and seid through practice, Airy Fairy, London Road, first Friday of every month, 7pm-9pm (£15/ £10, Nigel 07591976904).

Sylvaine School of Dance: Classes for all age groups 2yrs to adult in Ballet, Tap, Theatre craft, Modern Jazz and Street. Valley Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield 8. All welcome. Phone Miss Perry on 0114 2555480 or 01433 630576.

Strictly Dance Season: eight-week course with All MoVe introduces participants to six different dance styles - Salsa, Modern Jive, Cha Cha Cha, Bachata, Waltz and Foxtrot, Dore and Totley United Reformed Church, Wednesdays, 8pm until 9.30pm (£50 per person, www.allmove.wordpress.com,Christine on 07889797827. Bookings are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis).

Balboa Swing Dance Classes: fun, stylish partner dancing from the Forties covering the basics every week, no partner required. Scout and Guide HQ, Trippet Lane, Thursdays, Beginners 8pm, Intermediates 9pm, plus social dancing (£6/£5 one class, £7/£6 two 2668101, http://www.bellabalboa.co.uk/).

Beginners Adult Tap:all welcome, Dance Unlimited Studios, Unit 4c, Nursery Works, Little London Road, Wednesday evenings, 7pm ( email info@danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, www.danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, 07570 790 382).

DanceFit: get fit the fun way, Dance Unlimited Studios,, Little London Road, Thursdays, 7.45-8.30pm. www.danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, (07570 790 382).

Ballet Basics: starting from scratch for all the adults out there who always wanted to try it. No leotards required, ballet strengthens your core, elongates muscles and improves flexibility and co-ordination, Dance Unlimited Studios, Wednesdays, 7.45pm. www.danceunlimitedsheffield.co.uk, (07570 790382).

Beginners Adult Tap: all welcome at new class, Constance Grant Dance Centre, Psalter Lane, commencing Mondays, 7.30pm – 8.15 pm (info and booking, email info@cgdc.co.uk or 2662124).

Adult Jazz Class: come and dance in the West End style, Constance Grant Dance Centre, Psalter Lane, Thursdays, 6.45pm – 7.30pm. (info and booking, email info@cgdc.co.uk or 2662124).

Scottish Country Dancing: friendly and informal classes run by the Caledonian Society of Sheffield. Beginners very welcome, no partner needed, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, Tuesdays, 7.30pm (2360917, 2356853).

Five Rhythms: a dance/movement practice that follows a wave of energy, freeing your body to move naturally, Hillsborough Park Pavilion, Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, most Fridays 7.30pm (£4-£9, 2509085, dancinginthecity.org).

Branching Out Dancing: Commercial Dance, Wharncliffe Side Community Centre, Brightolmee Lane, Wharncliffe Side. Saturdays, 9.30am (www.branchingoutdancing.co.uk, Nikki 2844071/Karen 2876312).

Street Dance Classes: Razzamataz Theatre Schools provide fast and funky tuition in street dance for ages 4-18 years with qualified and experienced teacher who will cover hip hop and other street dance styles from the basics to more advanced levels, combined with Pop Singing, Drama for TV and Film and also Musical Theatre styles of performance, Saturday mornings (Helen 07979189177 or email sheffield@razzamataz.co.uk for further details or to book a space).

Beginners African/Samba Dance: to live Samba band, all levels welcome, Broomspring Centre, Broomhall, first Tuesday in each month (£1, www.tribeofgladys.co.uk).

Belrobics Bellydance: shimmy your way to a fitter you with drop-in sessions, Totley United Reformed Church, Thursdays, 10.15am-11am, Victoria Church and Centre, Thursdays, 7.15pm-8pm (£4.50 a class); Belrobics Toning, St Timothy’s Church, Tuesdays, 7pm-7.30pm (£3); six-week classes, Meersbrook Church, Mondays, 7.15pm-8pm, St Timothy’s Church, Tuesdays, 7.45pm-8.30pm and St Swithin’s Church, Holmesfield, Thursdays, 6.30pm-7.15pm (Jenny 07816850132, email jenny@belrobics.co.uk, www.belrobics.co.uk).

Dancercize: burn calories and increase your energy and physical health, all welcome, no partner or booking required, Woodseats WMC, The Dale, Woodseats, Mondays, 6.30pm-7.30pm (£3, www.easydance.co.uk, 07905 162256).

Easy Dance Classes and Social Night: dance to any song with a beat, whether Rock n Roll, Swing, Pop, Sixties, or soul, evening includes two classes for beginners/improvers and social dance sessions, all welcome, no partner required, Woodseats WMC, The Dale, Woodseats, Mondays, 7.30pm-10.30pm (£3, www.easydance.co.uk, 07905 162256).

Kutamba! School of African Performing Arts: explores modern African street dance styles through its dancing for change programme with Richard Mahachi and Owen Ncube, beginners welcome, great Southern African beats, Living Well Club Dance Studio, Hilton Hotel, Victoria Quays, Furnival Road, every Saturday, 3pm-4.30pm (£5 per week, 20% reduction for students and members of Living Well Gym or those paying full term fees, 07530070946 email:arts@semea.org.uk, www.kutamba.org.uk).