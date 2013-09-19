Listings: Outdoors

December 7 - December 14 2017

Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Work Day (birch scrub removal) on the Common, meet at Long Lane car park. Sun 10 Dec - 10am to 3pm, tools and gloves provided, 2348425.

Next Steps?: Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club, an established sociable group, welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers.Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next weekend meets are Upper Wharfedale (8-10 Dec) and Langdale (5-7 Jan). Next year: Scotland, Calpe, Nepal and Romania. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk,membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

AUTUMN WALKS BY TRAIN: Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the autumn on a series of nine railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. website: www.penline.co.uk

Friends of the Botanical Gardens (FOBS): volunteer working days, beginners and experienced gardeners are welcome to join us in the Sheffield Botanical Gardens on Wednesdays, 10am to noon. Volunteers welcome at other times too, see website for details. Approach from the Thompson road Garden Entrance (off Ecclesall Road) and walk up the drive past the South Lodge, through the ‘behind the scenes’ Green Iron Gate (next to the toilet block on your right) and go up to the greenhouse. Tools are provided but wear appropriate clothing including sturdy footwear and bring gardening gloves. We look forward to meeting you. Visit fobssheffield.co.uk for more information.

YARNSTORMING: The Yarnstormers are back for Nether Edge Festival. Knitted, crochet or sewn birds and animals are decorating our local trees on the theme ‘Trees are our friends: We love ‘em and need ‘em’. Walking / trail maps of the Yarnstorming will be available in baskets in Nether Edge shops and cafes. See www.netheredgefestival.co.uk for details or Facebook/netheredgefestival.

Woodcraft Folk: is for kids and teenagers who like wild swimming, outdoor cooking, crafts, songs, friendship and care about peace, cooperation and equality. We have different groups for ages 6 to 15 years. 12-15 years (Venturers), 9-12 years (Pioneers) 6-9 years (Elfins) on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays in Meerbrook, Ecclesall, and Nether Edge and in parks and the peaks. Parents and kids are involved in planning each term and support group nights on a rota basis. £20 to £25 a term. To know more email sheffieldporter@woodcraft.org.uk or call/text 07900057165 also see www.woodcraft.org.uk

Step by Step Walking Group: Meets every Monday at Ecclesfield Library. 9.30-10.30. Call Ecclesfield Library 0114 246 3615 for further information.

Muck In Days: are run by the National Trust staff at Longshaw and the Eastern Moors Partnership team, which is a joint initiative between the RSPB and the National Trust. They aim to give people of all ages and backgrounds an opportunity to volunteer in some of the Peak District’s most beautiful landscapes. Tasks are all family friendly and directly lead to the improvement of the environment for people and for wildlife. Youngsters taking part regularly in the Muck In Days can become Junior Rangers, working towards stickers, badges and even a Junior Ranger T-shirt! All are welcome to join us at this free event. Simply call 01433 631757 or email jenny.gerrans@nationaltrust.org.uk to book your place and get information about meeting place. You can stay and help the rangers for as little or as long as you like, so bring food and drinks to suit your own needs. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and wear suitable outdoor clothing. To find out more about our monthly Muck In Days, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/longshaw

Community Work Days: volunteer opportunity with Sheffield Wildlife Trust land management team on a day of practical work varying from footpath improvement and access, to habitat and vegetation management. Tools, gloves, and refreshments provided Greno Woods, Grenoside, fourth Friday of the month, 10am-3pm, meet at the Woodhead Road car park (nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com, 2634335).

Cookery: join expert food forager Chris Bax to learn how to find and identify edible plants, seeds, nuts, flowers and fungi that grow wild in the Peak District and then return to Hartingtons School of Food to learn how to create exciting dishes from the foraged food, Hartingtons School of Food, Bakewell (www.hartingtons.com, 01629 888586).

Task Group of Rivelin Valley Conservation Group: monthly practical conservation in the Valley, last Sunday in each month (Keith Kendall, 2307144, email rvcg@supanet.com, www.rivelinvalley.org.uk).

Sheffield General Cemetery Gardening Group: light gardening in friendly company with the Friends of the General Cemetery to keep the Memorial Garden in trim, beginners welcome,

Fridays, 2pm-4pm, meet at the Gatehouse, top of Cemetery Avenue (2683486/3351853).

Friends of Parkwood Springs, aim to protect and improve the amazing green space. Regular meetings, plus outdoor events for all. New members always welcome (www.parkwood-springs.org.uk, 07817 938328).

Woodland Workout: pilot project by the Forestry Commission to help folk stay in trim and improve wildlife habitats at which volunteers will be taught how to use a range of tools safely to undertake environmental improvement tasks after warming up with a 15 minute walk through the wood and each session ending with a few stretches to prevent muscles aching the next day, Wharncliffe Wood: second Wednesday of each month from 10am to 3pm (for more information and a registration pack contact Hannah Darcel on 01623 821452 or 07789942599 or email hannah.darcel@forestry.gsi.gov.uk).

Pushchair Walk, starting from the Killamarsh sports centre, tea and coffee available afterwards, Wednesdays, 9.15am-10.15am (Rita Tollerfield, 07910 770546).

Community Allotment: at Meersbrook Road, Friday mornings, to enjoy working together, learning about organic growing, and taking home produce (to arrange to come along, call Alison 2580599, Heather 2217284).

Grow Your Own Chips!, for those new to growing fruit and veg the chance to learn how informally with help and support from LEAF Community Allotments, where knowledge, work and produce is shared, Norwood Allotments, Herries Road, Wednesdays, 11am-3.30pm, Thursdays, 10am to noon (2854479).

Spice, adventure sports and social group for adults with over 1,700 members around Yorkshire. We offer a wide range of outdoor events including weekly rambles, abseiling, caving, water sports and as well as some more unusual activities (2889997 or email listings@spiceyorks.com. www.spiceyorks.com)

Community Snooker: sessions available in our Edwardian Snooker Hall. One of the oldest halls in continuous use in Sheffield All abilities welcome - coaching available from our professional coach: Tuesday-Thursday 8-10pm, Friday -Monday 2-10pm. Contact Brett on 0781 8532627.