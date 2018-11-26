There's plenty of room at the inn and a group of Sheffield volunteers are desperately appealing for a donkey for its village nativity production.

Members of Christ Church Stannington, have been left without a donkey for its stunning production, which it has held in the village for more than 25 years.

A previous year's Stannington Nativity Live production.

This year’s event will be held on Monday, December 17, beginning at The Peacock Inn pub before taking a tour around the village and a performance at the village hall.

Alison Cook, a reader at the church, said: “Unfortunately, we weren't able to get a donkey this year and everywhere we’ve looked there are no donkeys.

“It’s not that there’s no room at the inn, it’s that there's no donkey for the inn. We desperately need either a donkey or a small pony for the production.

“It’s literally just to walk five minutes up the hill. We can't have a pregnant Mary walking up the hill alone.”

The show will start at The Peacock Inn pub, Stannington Road at 7pm, before travelling to the Rose and Crown Inn, Bankfield Lane, the Crown and Glove, Uppergate Road.

It will end with a final scene in the Lomas Hall car park and mince pies and refreshments will be served in the church hall afterwards.

Anyone who can help should contact the church via its website at www.christchurchstannington.co.uk or call Alison on 0114 2344363.

