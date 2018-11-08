Lock knife found in car stopped by police in Rotherham

A lock knife was found in a car stopped by the police officers in Rotherham.

Officers parked on Meadowhall Road on Tuesday night spotted a Ford Focus which did not have insurance and attempted to get the driver to pull over.

A lock knife was found in a car stopped by police officers in Rotherham

He refused and attempted to flee but officers boxed him in and brought him to a halt.

The driver was arrested for providing a positive roadside drug test and for driving without insurance.

His passenger was arrested for drugs offences and possession of a lock knife.