Lord Mayor of Sheffield invites people to watch Love Actually in his parlour with him 

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid has sent an open invite for three people to join him in his parlour to watch Christmas movie Love Actually.

Coun Magid posted the invite on Twitter this afternoon saying he will be screening the film at 6.30pm tonight.

The Lord Mayor's parlour.

He said: “Looking for a group of three to come watch Love Actually with me and some friends this evening in my parlour at 6.30pm. Let me kmow if you're down.”

The tweet prompted dozens of replies with some even saying they were looking at travelling from London to Sheffield.