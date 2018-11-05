Lorry fire leads to closure of Woodhead Pass this morning

The Woodhead Pass is closed this morning because of a serious lorry fire overnight.
The blaze broke out between the Flouch roundabout and Dunford Bridge in the early hours.
CRASH: Major Doncaster road reopens after ‘serious collision’
Highways England said the lorry was carrying wood chippings.
DRUGS: Trio arrested after break-in at Sheffield home being used as cannabis factory
READ MORE: Police searching for missing Rotherham man find body
The blaze is out but the carriageway needs inspected before the road can re-open.