Love Island star deletes social media after abuse over Brexit blind date with Sheffield Lord Mayor

Love Island star Zara McDermott has deleted her social media after receiving ‘hate’ over a Brexit ‘blind date’ with Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid.

Leave campaigner Zara and Remainer Magid enjoyed a date for a TV show and despite their difference of opinions, got on like a house on fire.

Zara McDermott was subjected to abuse after her Brexit blind date with Magid Magid.

But Zara has revealed that she was subjected to abuse on Twitter after the show and deleted her account after the trolling.

She opened up about her struggles with dealing with the hate to her one million followers.

READ MORE: Lord Mayor enjoys Brexit blind date with Love Island star

Responding to people’s curiosity as to why her Twitter account had been deleted, she wrote: “Truth is I’m finding the hate that comes with Twitter very hard and I feel it can be quite a dark place at times.”

The 22-year-old, who said she fell asleep crying, has kept her Instagram due to being able to “mediate and control” the abuse she receives.

“I can delete it and remove it so it doesn’t upset me.” She said.” But with Twitter, it’s more permanent.”

One wrote: “I think I’ve made Zara McDermott delete Twitter loooool.”

READ MORE: I would toast Queen, but baseball cap is staying, Sheffield Lord Mayor tells critics

Some fans tried to cheer her up, as one commented: “The people behind the hurtful comments do not deserve your pain. Keep your chin up and it doesn't hurt to have minimal social media.”

Despite their differing views, the pair hit it off.

She said: “I was quite surprised. “I was expecting a suited and booted minister.

“When he said he was a mayor, I thought, 'Gosh, he's really different'.

And Magid said: “She was the best thing. She was understanding - a lovely, sweet person.”

READ MORE: Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid says he will dress up as pizza

Added Zara: I've now made a friend, and my friend is Lord Mayor! Our personalities got on very well. There are not many people you can open up to politically, but I could with him.”

He added: “She’s interesting, lovely and funny and if she's ever in Sheffield she should swing by.”

The pair were asked to rate the date out of ten and while Zara gave Magid full marks, he gave her a score of 7.3, adding: “To give 10 out of 10 she would have had to have seen the light - tell me 'I'm no longer a Tory!'