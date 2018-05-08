Lucky escape for drivers after two vehicle collision on Sheffield road

Two drivers had a lucky escape as they walked away from a crash unharmed.

The collision happened between two cars in South Road, Walkley, on Sunday, May 6, just after 2.20pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Two cars were involved and while the collision caused a bit of disruption to traffic no one was injured and just the cars damaged and later recovered."

