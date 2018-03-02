Lucky Sheffield casino gambler scoops more than £100, 000

A gambler played their cards right after walking away with more than £100, 000 at a Sheffield casino.

The customer scooped a huge prize fund of £101,173.06 after playing the Three Card Poker Stud side bet on the tables at the Grosvenor Casino.

The winner has not been identified but casino bosses congratulated them.

Ian Turver, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Sheffield, said:: “We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner with our Grosvenor Three Card Poker Stud progressive side bet.

"We have heard the news of other Grosvenor Casino customers winning the jackpot across the country and it’s great to be part of the good news with a winner of our own.

It’s great to see people enjoying our gaming area and having a big win like this creates an exciting buzz around the casino. We hope we can get many more players from Sheffield walking away with the jackpot.”

Priced at £1 per bet, per round, adding a Grosvenor Three Card Poker Stud progressive side bet to a game gives customers the chance to win one of two progressive jackpots.

Please gamble responsibly:- www.begambleaware.org