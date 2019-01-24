M1 near Sheffield closed after man threatens to jump from bridge

The M1 was closed for several hours today after a man threatened to jump from an motorway bridge.

Both carriageways were closed between junctions 36 and 38, while around Junction 37 at Dodworth, traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slips.

Photo: Highways England.

Huge tailbacks were reported in the area with police urging motorists to seek an alternative route, but a short time ago, South Yorkshire Police said the incident had been resolved.

All closures had been lifted, they added, but delays were likely to remain for some time.