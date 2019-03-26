Madeline’s Brexit and state of the nation show 

Sheffield performer Madeline Shann brings her new one-woman show about patriotism, nationalism and British exceptionalism to Theatre Deli this week as part of its Brexit season..

Here’s Looking at UKIP will examine uncomfortable home truths about Britain’s problem with “foreigners”, its brutal past and uncertain future, using music and physical theatre “and lots of dressing up”.

Madeline says she was inspired to create Here’s Looking At UKIP after the surge in racism and xenophobia following the Brexit referendum result.

“It was a shock to see how quickly some of the papers, the politicians and the public started feeling comfortable to express this really ugly, racist side. It’s vile, and it needs to be challenged,” she says. In a moment characterised by uncertainty, radical change and an alarming slide towards nationalism,

Here’s Looking At UKIP asks who do we think we are and what kind of a country do we want?

This year Madeline Shann is a recipient of the Naseem Khan award, a commission for new mid-scale theatre work from BAME artists, and is working on a piece called Edit on the subject of gaslighting for a Northern Connections, commission for emerging choreographers.

Here’s Looking at UKIP is at Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, Wednesday and Thursday, March 27-28, at 8pm.

Tickets: £10/£8.