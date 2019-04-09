Customer and staff volunteers from Places for People will be in Sheffield this Tuesday, clearing litter and helping to improve the local environment.

The cleanup is being organised in support of The Great British Spring Clean, a campaign by Keep Britain Tidy to reduce litter, encourage recycling and improve the environment.

Help tidy up Sheffield

The event will take place between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Lower Manor, Sheffield, on Monday, April 15.

Activities will include litter picking, with an emphasis on the recycling of plastic bottles and aluminum cans, and the team of staff and customers will be working to identify additional environmental issues to be rectified after the event.

Head of Neighbourhoods at Places for People, Mark Viggars said: “The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic opportunity for colleagues from across Places for People to work alongside customers to improve their local area. This project is part of our approach and commitment of managing and providing places where people want to live – and echoes our ethos of building communities that thrive, today and in the long term.

“And it’s not just Sheffield we’re working on either, this is a nationwide project of huge importance for us and we’re arranging litter picks, estate cleanups and a range of other environmental improvements in 11 other UK towns and cities. We look forward to helping customers and colleagues work together to ensure great success at the cleanup events.”

If you’d like to be a part of the Great British Spring Clean at Lower Manor, please meet with the team at the Places for People meeting rooms at 39 Angleton Avenue, Sheffield, S2 1NB at 9.30am. You will need to wear suitable clothing and footwear, equipment and safety briefing will be provided. Please email: voicegroup@placesforpeople.co.uk for more information.

The Great British Spring Clean, organised by charity Keep Britain Tidy, is running from Friday 22 March to Tuesday 23 April and is expected to be the country’s biggest ever mass participation environmental campaign. The initiative is aiming to get half a million people to clear up litter, increase awareness of plastic pollution and promote recycling.

More information is available at the Keep Britain Tidy website https://www.keepbritaintidy.org