Major Doncaster road bridge to be CLOSED for several months 

A major road bridge in Doncaster will be closed for several months as part of a major upgrade.

The planned closure of Armthorpe Lane road bridge will begin on January 8 and last until the summer.

It is part of a £15 million project to support the growth of rail freight in the region.

It will allow high cube shipping containers to run between Doncaster and Immingham on standard height wagons.

While high cube containers can be accommodated on the Immingham to Doncaster routes, it currently requires special low wagons of which there is a limited supply.

Transport chiefs said low wagons are also more expensive to run and to maintain.

Network Rail has discussed the proposed diversionary routes which will be put in place with businesses.

The organisation said the diversion routes will be clearly signposted and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

