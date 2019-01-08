Major plans revealed for Sheffield Business Park

Up to 1,000 jobs could be created under plans for a major development on Sheffield Business Park –one of the largest business parks in Yorkshire.

Six large buildings could go up beside the Parkway at Catcliffe if the outline scheme is approved by Rotherham Council.

The 18-acre plot is aimed at manufacturers and supply chain companies, as well as storage and distribution facilities.

Graham Sadler, managing director of Sheffield Business Park, said construction once occupiers were signed up and there were no plans for speculative development.

But there had been significant interest.

He added: “Geographically located at the centre of the UK, Sheffield City Region has been at the heart of manufacturing and engineering innovation since the Industrial Revolution and is now renowned for its lead on Advanced Manufacturing, Research and Development attracting OEM manufacturers such as Boeing and Rolls-Royce to the area.”

In November 2018 the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Crown Prince of Bahrain officially opened McLaren Automotive's production facility.The McLaren Composites Technology Centre will become the manufacturer's carbon-fibre testing facility, as the company aims to save weight and improve the energy efficiency of its cars.

Mr Sadler added: “Phase 4 of Sheffield Business Park is at the nucleus of AMID and provides great opportunity to create a natural gateway between Rotherham and Sheffield as well as driving forward the vision of supporting the prosperity of the region’s economy and positioning South Yorkshire as leading the way in Advanced Manufacturing.”

It is projected that the development will bring around 1,000 more jobs to the park, adding to the 2,000 already employed at facilities in the area.

Sheffield Business Park is already occupied by businesses including the University of Sheffield’s ‘Factory 2050’, Boeing Sheffield, ITM Power, Fulcrum, SIG and The Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Mr Sadler said once the new scheme, dubbed ‘Phase 4’, was complete, it would leave just two acres undeveloped.

Lewis Evans from Leeds-based planning consultants, Turley, which was appointed by SBP to lead the planning application process said: “Having worked closely with Sheffield Business Park, the local planning authority and the lead project team (comprising Bond Bryan Architects, WSP and JPG), we have ensured the preparation of a comprehensive planning application that sets out the intentions of Sheffield Business Park for the new facilities.”