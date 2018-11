This is the wintry scene on a major Sheffield road after snow led to difficult driving conditions.

The A57 Snake Pass has been left blanketed in snow following heavy showers on Tuesday.

Snow on the A57 Snake Pass. Pic: @swfcmark1974

Forecasters said showers were expected to contuinue across the city througout the day and into the evening.

But they are expected to remains as rain on lower ground.

Ttemperatures could fall down to -1 °C overnight.