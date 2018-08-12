Man, 22, suffers life-threatening injuries after car hits tree in Rotherham

A man aged 22 is fighting for life after the car he was driving hit a tree in Rotherham.

The victim was at the wheel of a grey Skoda Octavia which crashed on Herringthorpe Valley Road close to the junction with The Lanes at about 12.40am this morning.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains tonight.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the Skoda driving through the area prior to the collision."

Call 101 quoting incident number 40 of August 12.