Man, 50, to appear in court charged with drug driving over Sheffield collision which almost cost 7-year-old his life

A 50-year-old man will appear in court charged with drug driving over a collision which left a seven-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Robert Ouath, of Dickinson Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (February 5) charged with driving over the prescribed limit through drugs and driving without due care and attention.

The bottom of Wensley Street in Grimesthorpe, where the collision took place (photo: Google).

The charges relate to a collision in Wensley Street, Sheffield, on Sunday, June 10 in which seven-year-old Vincent Wade suffered life-threatening injuries.

Vincent, who is now eight, has since been released from hospital and continues to recover at home.