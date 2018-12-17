Man arrested after police chase in Sheffield

A man was arrested after a police chase in Sheffield in which he crashed into a parked car.

Officers began following Volkswagen Jetta after spotting it speeding along Sheffield Road, Rotherham into Tinsley, Sheffield.

A police pursuit was mounted in Tinsley during which the Jetta crashed into a parked car.

The driver abandoned the car and ran off but was caught after a foot chase.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.