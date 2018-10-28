Man arrested following police pursuit from Sheffield city centre

A man has been arrested for a number of offences, including drink driving, after a police chase from the city centre.

A police pursuit was mounted last night after officers noticed a car being driven the wrong way down a one way street, in the Pinfold Street area of the city centre.

An officer and a PCSO from the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing team gave chase after the vehicle failed to stop, following the car towards the Broomhill area, before it was abandoned by the driver.

Posting on Facebook, Sheffield Central NHP said: “Luckily the officer and PCSO were quick on their toes and the driver was arrested after a short foot chase.

“The male is now in police custody for driving whilst over the prescribed limit, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a license and insurance.

“His vehicle has already been seized, and the male will likely to have a day in court in the near future.”