Man arrested for murder after death of baby in Barnsley 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby in Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to a property in Great Houghton on Friday, November 30, at 8pm following reports that a baby boy was in cardiac arrest.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition for a number of days but died on Monday afternoon.

Police have launched an investigation and today arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody this evening as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, which was initially being treated as unexplained.



“However, following a post-mortem examination carried out yesterday, Tuesday, December 4, the death is now being treated as suspicious and further tests will be carried out in due course to determine the exact cause of death. Formal identification has not yet taken place.”

He added: “The loss of any life is tragic and the death of a child is undeniably incredibly harrowing. Our thoughts are with those affected, who continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“I know this will have a huge impact on both the immediate and wider community and we will have officers in the area, should you have any concerns or wish to speak to someone.

“I would also please ask that people are mindful of what they post on social media, particularly in relation to any speculative comments, and bear in mind the impact this could have on the baby’s family during this incredibly difficult and traumatic time.”

Anyone with concerns or information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 851 of 30 November 2018.