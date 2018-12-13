Man arrested over burglaries in Sheffield three days of police searches

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of burglaries after three days of police searches.
Officers spent three days executing search warrants at homes in the city in a bid to track down the suspect, who was wanted over a number of burglaries in the north east of the city.
CRIME: Detectives in bid to find three killers still walking streets after murders in Sheffield and Barnsley
POLICE: One million illegal cigarettes found in storage units in Sheffield
No other details have yet been released.
READ MORE: Tests continuing after death of nine-week-old Barnsley baby