Man arrested over drug offences in Sheffield was thought to have fled the country

A man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Sheffield was thought to have fled the country.

The man was arrested after being found by police officers from the Broomhall neighbourhood policing team in a house where there were drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said he initially refused to co-operate with officers but when his fingerprints were taken he was identified as a suspect in another case involving the supply of drugs.

Sergeant Adam Wood said officers had believed he had ‘made his escape out of the country’.

No other details have yet been released.