Man arrested over murder of elderly South Yorkshire woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 73-year-old woman.

The 40-year-old Barnsley man is in police custody this afternoon being quizzed by detectives over the killing of the pensioner.

The victim's body was discovered by police at a property in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on Thursday morning.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed she died from “injuries from a very severe physical attack.”

Detectives are still appealing for information about the incident.

They would like to hear from anyone who has seen the woman’s red Audi TT, registration number YM17 SYJ, which officers believe was taken from the house at 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 141 of 31 May 2018.

You can also call our incident room directly on 01709 443510 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

*The image shown above is not the actual car and is for illustration purposes only.