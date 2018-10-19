Man arrested over possession of Spice and Class A drugs in Sheffield

A man was arrested after officers found Spice and Class A drugs during a police raid of a house.

CRIME: Nearly 1,000 knife crime offences recorded in South Yorkshire in one year

Man arrested after police raid in Sheffield

Officers from the Parson Cross and Southey neighbourhood policing team raided a house on Wednesday after a tip-off about a suspected Spice dealer.

COURT: ‘Lunatic’ driver had son, 8, in car when he sped through Sheffield streets at 90mph in bid to evade police

They arrested a man in the property on suspicion of possessing the drug and Class A substances.

READ MORE: Man attacked confronting armed robber at shop near Sheffield

He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates.