Man arrested over serious pub attack in Sheffield on New Year’s Day

A man has been arrested over a New Year’s Day attack in a Sheffield pub which left a man with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old was quizzed over an attack on a 35-year-old in The Friendship on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, before being released on bail.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the incident at 1.10am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 131 of January 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.