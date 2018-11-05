Man charged over attack on police officer in Sheffield

A man has been charged over an attack on a police officer in Sheffield.

Dean Wright, aged 32, was charged with assaulting a police officer responding to a domestic incident at a house in Smith Street, Chapeltown, on Wednesday, October 31.

It was one of six domestic incidents the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team dealt with on the same night.

