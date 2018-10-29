Man charged over Doncaster post office raid

A man has been charged with robbery following an armed raid at a Doncaster post office.

James Paul Jackson, aged 39, of Crompton Avenue, Sprotbrough, has been charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and criminal damage.

Scawthorpe post office

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 23.

Two men armed with a gun and machete raided the post office on Monday, October 22 and got away with a large amount of cash.



A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery and two women, 34 and 29, who were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and assisting an offender, have been released on bail while investigations continue.

