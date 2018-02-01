Man charged over suspected robbery at Doncaster pharmacy

A man has been charged over a suspected robbery at a Doncaster pharmacy.

The alleged incident happened at the Lloyds Pharmacy in Cusworth Lane, Cusworth, on Monday, January 29, at 6pm.

Police said it was reported that a man armed with a firearm entered and made demands for cash and a quantity of money was stolen in the raid.

Sorin Curteanu, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm on Tuesday, January 30, and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday.