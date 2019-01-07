Man charged with ramming police cars during pursuit in Barnsley

A man has been charged over an incident in which two police cars were rammed and an officer was injured during a pursuit in Barnsley.

The 55-year-old, from Swinton, Rotherham, was charged with a string of motoring offences after a vehicle was brought to a halt in George Street, Darfield, after ramming into two police cars during a pursuit in the early hours of Friday.

One officer received hospital treatment for lacerations to his arms, caused by broken glass, following the police chase.

The suspect appeared before Barnsley magistrates on Saturday charged with offences including driving whilst disqualified.

The injured officer has returned to work.