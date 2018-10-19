Man charged with stalking over University of Sheffield incident 

A man has been charged with stalking over an incident at the University of Sheffield.

In a Facebook page, the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said a student reported to security staff and officers that a man had been making “unwanted contacted with her and had turned up at the university unannounced.”

A 24-year-old man has now been charged in relation to stalking and was bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

The post added: “Any University of Sheffield student who needs to speak to the university officers, when it is not a 999 emergency, are encouraged to contact the University of Sheffield security team in the first instance.”