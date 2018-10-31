Man confirmed dead in Sheffield flat fire

A man has died following a fire in his Sheffield flat, the fire service has confirmed.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, died following a blaze at a block of flats on St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, at around 10.55am on Wednesday.

Flat fire on St Lawrence Road in Tinsley. Picture: Chris Etchells

Firefighters from Parkway, Rotherham, Elm Lane and Barnsley attended the scene of the fire, which was on in second floor flat.

The fire service added there were no other casualties in the incident.

A multi-agency investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.

