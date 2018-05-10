Man denies historical sex offences alleged to have been committed in Sheffield in 1980s

A 70-year-old old man is due to stand trial accused of four sex offences alleged to have been committed against a girl under 14 in Sheffield in the 1980s, after he entered not guilty pleas this morning.

John Shaw appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 10 and pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age, to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age and to one count of indecent assault on a girl the age of 14 years of age.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Sheffield between October 1981 and October 1985.

Magistrates granted Shaw, of Station Road, North Walsham, Norfolk bail until his next court appearance.

He is due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court next month.