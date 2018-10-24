Man dies after losing control of motorbike in overtaking manoeuvre in Barnsley

A man has died after he lost control of his motorbike in an overtaking move in Barnsley.

Anthony Stirling, aged 26, was riding a red Multistrada Ducati along the A633 Valley Way, towards Wombwell, when he lost control after overtaking a silver Peugeot and a white Vauxhall Corsa at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Anthony Stirling

He was pronounced dead at the scene, close to Waterside Park.

A 35-year-old man driving the Peugeot was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

Witnesses, anyone who saw the motorbike before the crash or who has dashcam footage of the incident, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 824 of October 21.