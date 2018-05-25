Man due in court charged with sexually assaulting Sheffield police officer

A 29-year-old man is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today, accused of sexually assaulting an on-duty police officer in Sheffield.

Luca Jelic is due to appear this morning for a plea hearing, charged with attempting to rape a woman, assaulting two police officers and sexually assaulting one of the officers.

The 29-year-old, of Scotland Street, in Sheffield city centre, is also charged with possession of class A drugs and criminal damage.

He was arrested following an incident in the early hours of April 27, when two police officers were allegedly assaulted while investigating a report of an attempted rape on Scotland Street.