Man due in court for attacking Sheffield police officer

A man is due in court over an attack on a police officer in Sheffield city centre.

Darren Sizeland, aged 36, of Framlingham Road, Arbourthorne, is accused of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

West Street, Sheffield

VIDEO: Footage shows car speeding away from scene of fatal hit and run in Sheffield city centre

The charges relate to an incident in West Street on Sunday, November 11 when officers were called to a disturbance.

APPEAL: ‘Come forward and let’s give the family some peace’

CRIME: Sheffield mum in direct appeal to driver who left her daughter for dead in hit and run

Sizeland was charged on Monday and has been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 27.