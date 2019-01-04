Man due in court in Sheffield accused of attempted murder

A man is due in Sheffield court accused of attempted murder.

Jake Bartholomew-Mann, aged 24, of Romney Close, Flanderwell, has been charged with the attempted murder of a 37-year-old man outside his home on The Wellway, Sunnyside Rotherham, on New Year’s Day.

He is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

The injured man remains in hospital in a stable condition.