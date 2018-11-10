Man found dead at house in Doncaster

A man has been found dead at a house in Doncaster today.

Police said officers were called to the property on Brodsworth Way in Rossington this morning at about 1.40am, following reports of a sudden death.

Brodsworth Way in Rossington, Doncaster (pic: Google)

They added that investigations remained ongoing and no arrests had been made at this stage.

The suspected cause of death has not yet been announced but a post-mortem is due to take place.

The man’s name and age have yet to be released, and it is not known at this time whether he lived in the property where his body was discovered.

We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.