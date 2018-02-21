Man found guilty of stabbing Sheffield dad to death in his home

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a Sheffield dad to death in his home in a bid to steal £300 from him.

Following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Bradley Onfroy, 32, was found guilty of murdering and robbing Jordan Hill at his home in Southey Avenue, Longley on March 23 last year.

The family of Jordan Hill (pictured) said this afternoon: He had everything to live for and has been taken from us far too soon."

The court heard how Onfroy climbed in through a window of the 21-year-old’s ground-floor flat and fatally stabbed him in his hallway, as his girlfriend was just metres away.

He stole £300 from Mr Hill’s property and fled the scene.

Josie Hollis, 24, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and robbery of Mr Hill at an earlier hearing.

The pair, both of no fixed abode, are due to be sentenced at a date yet to be fixed. They have both been remanded into custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Victoria Short said: “Onfroy and Hollis drove towards Jordan’s address shortly after 9.30pm.

"They were in possession of a large kitchen knife and had the knowledge he was likely to have money and drugs at the flat, with their sheer intention of robbing him.

“Onfroy climbed through the open downstairs window of Jordan’s flat. He then went on to stab Jordan repeatedly, leaving him severely injured on the floor while he then ruthlessly went searching for money, and further threatened to kill Jordan’s girlfriend if she didn’t comply.

“His actions that night were utterly deplorable, and while Hollis may not have been the one with the knife in her hand, she knew full well Onfroy intended to rob Mr Hill once inside the flat.”

Speaking after the conclusion of the trial, Mr Hill’s family said they welcomed the result.

A family spokesman said: “Jordan was a much loved, son, brother, grandson, nephew father and friend. He had everything to live for and has been taken from us far too soon.

“Today after trial, Bradley Onfroy was found guilty of both Jordan’s murder and robbery.

“As a family, we are united in saying we are happy with this result.

“Josie Hollis pleaded guilty to her involvement and while we can never forgive her for the role she played in Jordan’s death, we acknowledge the attempt she made to spare us the trial.

“We would like to thank the police, Crown Prosecution Service and the barristers for their work. Also, we would like to thank the witnesses that came forward and attended court.

“No sentence will ever bring Jordan back, but it will go some way to provide closure for us all.

“We would now please ask for the privacy we need in order to grieve as a family.”