Man found injured in Sheffield street still seriously ill in hospital

A man found with serious head injuries in a Sheffield street remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition this morning.

The 32-year-old was found injured in Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe, at 3am on Saturday.

Paramedics alerted South Yorkshire Police to his condition and a police investigation was launched.

It is not yet known how the man sustained his injuries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 135 of October 27.