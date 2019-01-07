Man found injured on grassland in Rotherham

A police probe has been launched after a man was found injured on grassland in Rotherham.

The 48-year-old was discovered on a grassed area on Lee Croft, Maltby, at around 1am on New Year’s Day and was taken to hospital with internal injuries, fractured ribs and bruising to his face.

Detective Constable Joanne Wilson, of South Yorkshire Police said: “As our enquiries continue in to this incident we are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of that morning.

“Officers are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the nature of the man’s injuries and how they were caused.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 120 of January 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”