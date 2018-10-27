Man found seriously injured on Sheffield estate

A man has been found seriously injured on a Sheffield estate.

The man was found at around 3am this morning on Dyche Lane in Jordanthorpe with a serious head injury.

The 32-year-old was taken to Northern General Hospital and then onto the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s head trauma unit.

Upon finding the man laid out in the road ambulance staff informed police who began an investigation.

A police spokesperson said they were still trying to ascertain whether the man’s injuries were as a result of an assault or a fall.

They added the man would be interviewed once he had fully regained consciousness.