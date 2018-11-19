Man found with heroin and cannabis charged by police in Sheffield

A man found carrying heroin and cannabis when he was searched by police officers in Sheffield has been charged.

The man was searched during police patrols of ‘hotspots for drugs use’ in Burngreave.

Officers spotted him in the stairwell of a block of flats.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, said: “We will continue to patrol the area and do whatever we can to take drugs off the streets.”

