Man hospitalised after ‘mass brawl’ on Sheffield street 

A man was hospitalised after being attacked during what witnesses described as a ‘mass brawl’ on a Sheffield street.

The 22-year-old man was hit in the face in Lamb Drive close to the junction with Cookson Road in Southey Green.

Police sealed off the road.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that he was the victim of a 'targeted attack' during a 'disturbance between a group of people.'

Officers remained at the scene.

Just hours after the incident, which happened on Saturday, December 29, at about 2am, a terrified witness described how she was so scared she locked herself in the bathroom while the mass brawl unfolded on her street outside.

She said: “I was scared to death, I have never seen anything like it.

“I could hear them outside and locked myself in the bathroom until it was all over.

“There must have been about 15 young lads aged in their 20s who were fighting and shouting.”

She claimed one man had been hit in the face with a wooden plank but the use of a weapon in the attack has not yet been confirmed by police.

No arrests have been made.

Police said in a statement: “House-to-house enquiries have been carried out as well as a review of CCTV.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the assault that is being treated as targeted.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 87 of 29 December 2018.”