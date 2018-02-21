Man hurt as car ends up in Doncaster ditch

A young driver was injured when his car ended up in a ditch in Doncaster last night.

The incident happened in Hangman Stone Road, Marr, at 11.45pm.

Three fire crews from Adwick, Dearne and Edlington stations were called to the scene and they had to cut open part of the vehicle to get a man, aged in his 20s, out to safety.

