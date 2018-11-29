Man in critical condition after collision in Sheffield 

A man is in a critical condition in hospital this morning after a collision in Sheffield.

The 73-year-old was driving his BMW along Dunella Road, Wisewood, when it was involved in a collision with a parked, unattended van close to the junction with Dykes Hall Road at 9.55pm on Tuesday.

The white Ford Transit van then rolled into a third vehicle - a blue Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a critical condition.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 800 of November 27.