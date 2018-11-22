Man injured in Sheffield balcony plunge

A man fell from the balcony of a Sheffield flat, breaking his ankle.

The man plunged to the ground from a home on Batemoor Road, in Batemoor, on Sunday.

Batemoor Road, in Batemoor, Sheffield (pic: Google)

Emergency services, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were called to the scene shortly after 11am that morning.

South Yorkshire Police today revealed the man had sustained a broken ankle.

It said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.